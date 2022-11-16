Christian Women’s Club will meet Nov. 17, 12:30 p.m. at Wahkon Inn. for all women of any age. We will have a lunch and a speaker, Heidi Studer of Dent, Minnesota, presenting “The Greatest Gift of All.” Heidi will illustrate the elements of gift giving as she shares about the most precious and greatest gift ever given to mankind: God’s perfect gift of LOVE.

Special feature: “Second Hand Rose.” Wear something that is from a thrift store, rummage sale of hand-me-down.  We will have a fashion show. If you would like to model your item, please bring a description to share. Clothing, jewelry, shoes, what have you. Please join us, and bring your friends!

