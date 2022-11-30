A pancake breakfast will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Menu will include pancakes, syrup choices, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee.  

There will be gift items, Christmas cookies and other treats for sale. Tickets are available for a quilt raffle drawing to be held at noon. You need not be present to win.  All are invited to join in this event.

