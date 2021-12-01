Christmas special programs: Onamia United Methodist Church has several Christmas-related programs set for the coming week. Sunday, Dec. 5 is the Hanging of the Greens - children welcome. Dec. 19 will be the birthday party for Jesus. Christmas Eve service Dec. 24 will begin at 4 p.m. There will not be a service on Sunday, Dec. 26.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
XYZ group: The XYZ group meets the second Thursday of each month at noon at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. Join us for a potluck dinner and entertainment.
Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. The group is for all children ages pre-k through sixth grade.
