Christian Women’s Club will meet Dec. 15 at 12:30 p.m. at Wahkon Inn for all women of any age. We will have a lunch and enjoy the Skogen Family share their ministry of music to celebrate this blessed Christmas season.
Special feature: Annual Christmas Party
Please join us & bring your friends!
The price is $12. For reservations - call whichever one: Bev 320-630-1545; Sharon 218-821-1562; Randi 320-684-2964; Lois 320-684-2000.
Join Isle Evangelical Free Church for an amazing Christmas performance by the youth group, “King Jesus is Born.” Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17. Refreshments to follow the program.
Holden Lutheran Church will be hosting a community-wide Blue Christmas service on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. in collaboration with other area churches.
Holden Lutheran is located at 27987 150th Street, Isle and is part of a two point parish with Zion in McGrath, served by Synod Authorized Minister Marty Berg. To get to Holden from Isle, take Hwy 47 north to Hwy 18. Go 1.5 miles east on 18, then turn left onto 30th Ave. Go north one mile, turn right onto 470th St. Follow two miles east to church on the right.
For more information, contact Holden Synod Authorized Minister Sue Lyback at 320-333-1894 or Faith Lutheran Pastor Josh Blair at 320-676-3161.
Vineland Native American Chapel will be having a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. All children ages three through fifth grade are invited for a night of fun, games, music and learning more about God.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. for fellowship and study.
XYZ group: The XYZ group meets the second Thursday of each month at noon at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. Join us for a potluck dinner and entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.