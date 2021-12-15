Vineland Native American Chapel will be holding a one-hour Christmas Eve service from 6-7 p.m. All welcome.
Trinity Lutheran Church of Isle’s Christmas schedule. December 15: Advent Midweek Service. Soup and sandwich supper at 5 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. The Sunday School Christmas program will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Christmas Eve Service begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day Service begins at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, will host its Christmas Eve service beginning at 4 p.m. Dec. 24. Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Christmas special programs: Onamia United Methodist Church has several Christmas-related programs set for the coming week. Sunday, Dec. 19 will be the birthday party for Jesus. Christmas Eve service Dec. 24 will begin at 4 p.m. There will not be a service on Sunday, Dec. 26. Onamia United Methodist Church wishes one and all a very Merry Christmas. Sunday services in January begin at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Isle Free Church - Everyone is welcome to join us at the Isle Free Church for our Christmas program Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18, at 6 p.m.
Christmas mass schedule: Friday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and midnight at at St. James Catholic Church (299 Red Oak DR, Aitkin). 6:30 p.m. at Holy Family (2 S Maddy Street, McGregor). Saturday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day: 9 a.m. Mass at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin. 11 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel (102 S Highway 65, McGrath).
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
