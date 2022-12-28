On Jan. 15, during the 10:30 a.m. service, Vineland Native American Chapel will be celebrating 100 years of its presence on the Mille Lacs Reservation as well as the installation of Les Parr as the new pastor of the church. Gathering for coffee time will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service, and there will be a lunch served following the service. All are welcome to come join  us in our celebration.

Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. All children ages three through fifth grade are invited for a night of fun, games, music and learning more about God.

