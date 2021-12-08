Vineland Native American Chapel will be holding a one-hour Christmas Eve service from 6-7 p.m. All welcome.
Trinity Lutheran Church of Isle’s Christmas schedule. December 8 & 15: Advent Midweek Service. Soup and sandwich supper at 5 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. December 24: Christmas Eve Service begins at 6 p.m. Christmas Day Service begins at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion.
The Glen Community Church will host their Christmas Celebration at the church on Saturday evening, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. The celebration will include congregational singing of Christmas carols, several musical songs from local talent, the lighting of the Advent wreath with Scriptural readings, and a short Christmas meditation. The public is invited to attend this celebration. A free-will offering will be received to support the Rides For Health program through CARE. Refreshments will be served following the program. The Glen Community Church is located one mile east of the Glen Store off of Highway 47.
Christmas special programs: Onamia United Methodist Church has several Christmas-related programs set for the coming week. Sunday, Dec. 19 will be the birthday party for Jesus. Christmas Eve service Dec. 24 will begin at 4 p.m. There will not be a service on Sunday, Dec. 26.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
