Isle Evangelical Free Church invites any interested guests to join them at the morning service Sunday, Feb. 27, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a fellowship dinner afterwards, to officially welcome new Pastor, Mark Lee and his wife Kelly.
End of life series: Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo is offering four free seminars as part of an ‘End of Life’ series. Church address is 21590 State Hwy. 47, Isle, MN 56342. Future topics and sessions are: Feb. 16, Funeral Planning; March 16, Care Concerns and April 20, Health Care Directives. Anyone interested in virtual attendance should email Bethesda Lutheran Church at blcmalmo@gmail.com and the sessions could be live-streamed. Questions: call the church office at 320-684-2123.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services in January begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. for fellowship and study.
XYZ group: The XYZ group meets the second Thursday of each month at noon at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. Join us for a potluck dinner and entertainment.
Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. The group is for all children ages pre-k through sixth grade. For questions or transportation needs, contact Judi at (763) 300-8837.
