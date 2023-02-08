St. Rita’s Parish in Hillman is hosting a prime rib or chicken dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11. Mass will be at 4 p.m., and the dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m. The prime rib dinner with a baked potato is $20; chicken parmesan with pasta will be $15. Each dinner is served with salad, glazed carrots and dessert. Cash bar available.

You are invited to participate in the Isle Community Lenten Cantata, “Touched by the Christ.” Singers and speakers are needed. Please make this part of your Lenten journey. First rehearsal is Sunday, Feb. 19 at Faith Lutheran. Registration begins at 2:15 p.m. Rehearsals will be from 2:30-4 p.m. on Sundays during Lent – Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 2. Director is Nancy Hendry, accompanist Shari Jensen. For more information, contact 320-676-3161.

