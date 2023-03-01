Bethany Lutheran Church, Onamia, welcomes all in the community to our Lenten Service of Holden Evening Prayer. Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the church and will be held March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hillman is hosting a Cribbage Tournament & Bake Sale on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. No entry fee. Prizes awarded by points. Thank you to Porky Pine Bar & Grill, RJ’s Meats, and The Cave Bar & Grill for donating prizes. Refreshments, sloppy joes and snacks will be provided. Free will offering. All are welcome to join us for an afternoon of fellowship.

