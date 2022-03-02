Bethany Lutheran Church will have its Ash Wednesday Service at 6:30 p.m. on March 2. All are welcome.
Bethany Lutheran Church Lenten Services will be held Wednesday evening at 6:30 in the Sanctuary. There will be a short video by Diana Butler followed by a conversation on personal and church transformation with gratitude. All are welcome
Holden Lutheran Church will be having Lenten Services, starting March 2, Ash Wednesday through April 6, at 5:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday service will be at Holden April 14 at 5:30 p.m. with Good Friday Service at Zion Lutheran Church, in McGrath at 1 p.m. April 15. No suppers this year. Any questions call Denise Mickelson 320-676-3497.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 880 Island Ave, Isle. Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. Wednesday midweek Services at 6 p.m. Lenten schedule for Trinity Lutheran Church - Wednesdays at 6 p.m. beginning with March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 there will be a Lenten Service beginning at 5 p.m. with a soup, sandwich, dessert supper before the Lenten service
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
End of life series: Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo is offering four free seminars as part of an ‘End of Life’ series. Church address is 21590 State Hwy. 47, Isle, MN 56342. Future topics and sessions are: March 16, Care Concerns and April 20, Health Care Directives. Anyone interested in virtual attendance should email Bethesda Lutheran Church at blcmalmo@gmail.com and the sessions could be live-streamed. Questions: call the church office at 320-684-2123.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. for fellowship and study.
XYZ group: The XYZ group meets the second Thursday of each month at noon at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. Join us for a potluck dinner and entertainment.
Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. The group is for all children ages pre-k through sixth grade. For questions or transportation needs, contact Judi at (763) 300-8837.
