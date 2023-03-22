Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hillman will hold a Quilt & Ham Bingo on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m. The event will be at St. Rita’s Parish Hall in Hillman. Twenty regular games and two blackout games will be played. There will be door prizes, raffle items, a free bag lunch and beverages.

Faith Lutheran Church Lenten Services on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. with soup suppers prior at 6 p.m. March 15, 22 and 29. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.