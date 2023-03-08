Faith Lutheran Church Lenten Services on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. with soup suppers prior at 6 p.m. March 8, 15, 22 and 29. 

Bethany Lutheran Church, Onamia, welcomes all in the community to our Lenten Service of Holden Evening Prayer. Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the church and will be held March 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.