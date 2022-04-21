Bethany Lutheran Church will be hosting the FREE Harvest on the Earth Meal at Holy Cross Center on Wednesday, April 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
The Christian Women’s Club will meet Thursday, April 21, for lunch at the Wahkon Inn. Guest speaker will be Karen Taucher, on “Extreme Makeover-Karen’s Edition.” Special feature will be MaeWyn DuClos sharing about the special county of Ukraine. The price is $12. For reservations call Bev 320-630-1545, Sharon 218-821-+1562, Randi 320-684-2964, or Lois 320-684-2000.
Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo is hosting a two-part course on Mental Health First Aid on Tuesdays, May 3 and May 10. This training class will cover a variety of topics of how to help a person experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. The training will include background on common mental health disorders as well as signs and symptoms, risk factors and protective factors for mental health. This training will also review suicide and self-harm as well as taking care of yourself as a first aider.
Mary Vukelich, certified facilitator, will instruct the class, at Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo, 21590 State Hwy. 47, Isle. The Mental Health First Aid training class will consist of two 4-hour sessions on May 3 and May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class will break for lunch each day so participants should plan to bring a bag lunch. Soup and refreshments will be available. Participants must attend both sessions and it is limited to the first 20 participants. A contribution from Thrivent Financial has helped reduce price to $10 each for materials. Call 320-684-2123 to register.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
