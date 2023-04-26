Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. All children ages three through fifth grade are invited for a night of fun, games, music and learning more about God.
Family Fun Nights at Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m. Activities will include ping pong, pickleball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. for fellowship and study.
XYZ group: The XYZ group meets the second Thursday of each month at noon at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. Join us for a potluck dinner and entertainment.
Wahkon Presbyterian Church, 240 1st St W, Sunday Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; church service at 10:30 a.m.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 880 Island Avenue, Isle. Sunday worship service is at 9 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
