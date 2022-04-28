Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo is hosting a two-part course on Mental Health First Aid on Tuesdays, May 3 and May 10. This training class will cover a variety of topics of how to help a person experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. The training will include background on common mental health disorders as well as signs and symptoms, risk factors and protective factors for mental health. This training will also review suicide and self-harm as well as taking care of yourself as a first aider.
Mary Vukelich, certified facilitator, will instruct the class, at Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo, 21590 State Hwy. 47, Isle. The Mental Health First Aid training class will consist of two 4-hour sessions on May 3 and May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class will break for lunch each day so participants should plan to bring a bag lunch. Soup and refreshments will be available. Participants must attend both sessions and it is limited to the first 20 participants. A contribution from Thrivent Financial has helped reduce price to $10 each for materials. Call 320-684-2123 to register.
The annual Plant, Bake and Rummage Sale at Trinity Lutheran Church is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything will be free-will offering unless marked.
Onamia Alliance Church Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. for fellowship and study.
XYZ group: The XYZ group meets the second Thursday of each month at noon at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. Join us for a potluck dinner and entertainment.
Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. The group is for all children ages pre-k through sixth grade. For questions or transportation needs, contact Judi at (763) 300-8837.
