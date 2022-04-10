Roast Pork Dinner To-Go: Holy Cross Church, Onamia is hosting a ‘take-out’ roast pork dinner Wednesday,April 6. Dinners can be picked up at Holy Cross Center, Onamia from 4-6 p.m. Adult portion $12 and child portion $6. Menu includes homemade roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable and dessert.
Faith Lutheran Church presents Good Friday Cantata, “Sacred Places,” A Pilgrimage of Promise, April 15, 7:30 p.m. Freewill offering for Isle Food Shelf.
Sacred Heart Church’s Knight of Columbus will be hosting a fish fry on Friday, April 8, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. It is dine in or take out from the hall at Sacred Heart church in Wahkon. Adults - $13, Children 6 to 12 years old $7, 5 years and younger are free. Menu: Fried and baked fish, Baked and scalloped potatoes, Baked beans and coleslaw, dessert.
Bethany Lutheran Church Lenten Services will be held Wednesday evening at 6:30 in the Sanctuary. There will be a short video by Diana Butler followed by a conversation on personal and church transformation with gratitude. All are welcome.
Holden Lutheran Church will be having Lenten Services, starting at 5:30 p.m. through April 6. Maundy Thursday service will be at Holden April 14 at 5:30 p.m. with Good Friday Service at Zion Lutheran Church, in McGrath at 1 p.m. April 15. No suppers this year. Any questions call Denise Mickelson 320-676-3497.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 880 Island Ave, Isle: Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. There will be a Lenten Service beginning at 5 p.m. April 6 with a soup, sandwich, dessert supper before the Lenten service. The Maundy Thursday, April 14, service will begin at 6 p.m. with Holy Communion. The Good Friday service begins at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday services: Son Rise Service at 6:30 a.m.; Easter Brunch at 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion.
Faith Lutheran Church Lenten Services begin at 7 p.m. Wednesdays with soup suppers prior at 6 p.m. April 6. Holy Week – Palm Sunday Worship with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday Worship w/meal and Holy Communion at 6 p.m.; Good Friday Worship at 12 noon, Community Lenten Cantata, “Sacred Places” at 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday Traditional Worship w/Holy Communion 8 a.m., Easter Brunch 9 a.m., Contemporary Worship w/Holy communion 10 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church begins Easter Sunday with an Easter Egg Hunt at 9:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of the Resurrection of new life with a flowering Cross. Everyone is welcome to attend this beautiful Easter celebration.
Isle Evangelical Free Church is having a free pancake breakfast on Easter Sunday, April 17, from 9 to 10 a.m. Easter Worship Service follows at 10:30 a.m. Church is located 1 mile south of Isle on State Hwy. 47.
Holy Week schedule for the Catholic Churches of St. James, Holy Family and Our Lady of Fatima Chapel: Holy Thursday Mass April 14, 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, McGrath, 7 p.m. at St. James, Aitkin. Good Friday Liturgy, April 15, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, McGrath, noon at Holy Family, McGregor, 3 p.m. at St. James, Aitkin. Holy Saturday or Easter Vigil Mass April 16, 8 p.m. at St. James, Aitkin. Easter Sunday Mass April 17, 8 a.m. at Holy Family, McGregor, 10 a.m. at St. James, Aitkin, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, McGrath.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. for fellowship and study.
XYZ group: The XYZ group meets the second Thursday of each month at noon at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. Join us for a potluck dinner and entertainment.
Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. The group is for all children ages pre-k through sixth grade. For questions or transportation needs, contact Judi at (763) 300-8837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.