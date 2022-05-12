The annual Plant, Bake and Rummage Sale at Trinity Lutheran Church, 880 Island Ave., Isle, is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Christian Women’s Club will meet Thursday, May 19, at 12:30 p.m., at the Wahkon Inn. Lunch plus guest speaker Arlene Gabrielson, “A Sister’s Gift, a gift worth keeping.” The special feature will be a craft and bake sale – everyone is asked to bring an item to donate. Everyone is welcome; price is $12. For reservations - call whichever one: Bev 320-630-1545, Sharon 218-821-1562, Randi 320-684-2964, Lois 320-684-2000.
Onamia Alliance Church Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. for fellowship and study.
XYZ group: XYZ Group that meets at Isle Free Church is cancelled for May 12. Next meeting will begin at noon Thursday, June 9.
Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. The group is for all children ages pre-k through sixth grade. For questions or transportation needs, contact Judi at (763) 300-8837.
