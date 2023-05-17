Isle Evangelical Free Church will be having a community bake and garage sale on Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds go to our Ukraine mission project.

The Christian Women’s Club will meet May 18, 12:30 p.m. at Wahkon Inn, for all women of any age. We will have lunch and the Skogen Family will be sharing their music with us. Special feature: Postponed Christmas Party. Please join us & bring your friends! The price is $13.00. For reservations, call whoever: Bev 320-630-1545, Sharon 218-821-1562, Randi 320-684-2964, Lois 320-684-2000.

