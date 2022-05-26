Isle Free Church Community Bake & Garage sale Friday, May 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 28th, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fill a box or bag and give a donation (set your own prices). Excludes Bake Sale items. All proceeds go to the Ukraine mission project. Located 1 mile south of Isle on Hwy. 47.
Pastor Martin Shikuku and his wife Anne from the Glory Baptist Church, Eldoret, Kenya will be speaking on Sunday, May 29, at 9 a.m. at the Glen Community Church and 10:30 a.m. at the Glory Baptist Church in rural Aitkin. The Glory Baptist Church, Eldoret, Kenya is a sister church with its counterpart in Aitkin. Pastor Martin Shikuku has planted 10 churches in the last 20 years in and around Eldoret, a city of over 300,000 people. He and his wife Anne administer a school for about 120 orphans and vulnerable children in Eldoret. He is also active as a speaker/coordinator for an international prayer ministry in eastern Africa. The public is encouraged to attend one of these services. The Glen Church is located one mile east of the Glen Store off of Highway 47 and the Glory Church is located 12 miles southeast of Aitkin off of Deer Street. For further information, call 218-838-1981.
St. Rita’s Church, Hillman. Rummage Sale Thursday, June 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, Friday, June 3, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All are welcome to attend the Craft/Flea Market event Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hillman (at the Junction of Hwy. 27/County Rd 47). A variety of items will include jewelry, embroidered items, quilts, rugs, wood signs, new and gently used items. Free coffee and lemonade. There will also be a bake sale and plant sale at the event.
XYZ group: XYZ Group meets at Isle Free Church - Next meeting will begin at noon Thursday, June 9.
Onamia Alliance Church Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
Church announcements welcome. Send to: news.messenger@apgecm.com. Deadline is noon Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.