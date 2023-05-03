The Glen Community Church will begin Sunday services for 2023 on May 7 at 9 a.m. Shari Jensen will play the piano. Carol Todd will be at the organ. Duane and Deb Hawkinson will share their music. Pastor Randy Stauter will bring a message entitled “Finding Victory Over Discouragement”. The Glen Community Church has been sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ for over one hundred years. Pastor Stauter and the congregation invite the public to attend the services each Sunday, May through October. The church is located one mile east of the Glen Store off of Highway 47.

Trinity Lutheran Church will host their Annual Plant, Bake and Rummage Sale Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Located at 880 Island Ave, Isle.

