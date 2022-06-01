Church events
St. Rita’s Church, Hillman. Rummage Sale Thursday, June 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, Friday, June 3, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All are welcome to attend the Craft/Flea Market event Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hillman (at the Junction of Hwy. 27/County Rd 47). A variety of items will include jewelry, embroidered items, quilts, rugs, wood signs, new and gently used items. Free coffee and lemonade. There will also be a bake sale and plant sale at the event.
Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution will be held on Monday, June 6, at the Onamia Community Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Everyone qualifies and will receive an abundance of food.
Malmo Free Church will present Four Fools for Old School in an outdoor gospel concert Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m. The four fools come from Jordan/Belle Plaine and share a love of old-time gospel and bluegrass music. Guitar, mandolin, bass, cello and rich harmonies strike a unique chord in your favorite hymns. Selections include “In the Garden,” “Just a Closer Walk with Thee,” “Keep on the Sunny Side” and “I Saw the Light” and many more. The public is invited for an evening to sing along, clap along, and praise along with Heidi Voels, Mark Ballard, Dave Holzer and Carla Riemer. They will provide a fun evening of instrumental and vocal harmony, and sing-along faith-based music. Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 27th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church. Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on highway 18 near the north east corner of Lake Mille Lacs. These concerts are every Saturday evening throughout the summer.
XYZ group: XYZ Group meets at Isle Free Church - Next meeting will begin at noon Thursday, June 9.
Onamia Alliance Church Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
Church announcements welcome. Send to: news.messenger@apgecm.com. Deadline is noon Fridays.
