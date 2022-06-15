The Christian Women’s Club will meet Thursday, June 16, at the Wahkon Inn. Lunch will be followed with “Set Free” by speaker Raymond Berg of Mound, who brings listeners back to the 1960s and 70s, when his life was focused on self and the quest for freedom and adventure. The special feature will be on ethical wills. Price is $12. For reservations call whichever one Bev 320-630-1545, Sharon 218-821-1562, Randi 320-684-2964, Lois 320-684-2000.
Sacred Church, Wahkon will have a rummage and bake sale Thursday, June 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, June 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cave Quest Family Vacation Bible School at Isle Free Church June 27 to July 1, 5 p.m. Also, adult Bible study. Supper program starts at 6 to 8:30 p.m.
“Rock This Town for Jesus” family picnic Saturday, July 2, noon to 5 p.m., at the Isle Free Church. Bouncy houses, dunk tank, carnival games, cotton candy, Sno cones. Food served all afternoon. Bring the whole family.
Malmo Free Church will present The Espeseth Family Band in concert Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m., part of the church’s 27th year of summer outdoor music every week. They are local bluegrass artists from the Aitkin area playing various instruments: Mandolin, guitar, 5-string banjo, and autoharp, featuring old hymns and a sing-along. Come as you are and bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church. Malmo church is located near the junction of Hwys. 47 and 18 on Hwy. 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
XYZ group: XYZ Group meets at Isle Free Church - Next meeting will begin at noon Thursday, June 9.
Onamia Alliance Church Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
