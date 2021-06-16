Family Vacation Bible School/Adult Bible Study at Isle Evangelical Free Church from June 27-July 1. Supper @ 5 p.m., program 6 p.m.-8:30pm.
Concert: You are invited to come to the Glen Community Church on Sunday, June 20th at 9:00 am to hear David Koblish of Minneapolis in concert. David has a ministry which has given him the privilege of singing in Christian gatherings around the globe. He will be singing a mixture of Christian hymns and contemporary songs which will encourage and inspire you in your daily life. Everyone is welcome to attend this service. A free-will offering will be received for David’s ministry called “Under His Wings.” The Glen Community Church is located one mile east of the Glen Store off of Highway 47. For further information, call 218-838-1981 or go to glencommunitychurch.org
Family Fun Night: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the FUN in the SUN!
Christian Women's Club: June 17, 12:30 at Wahkon Inn (for women of all ages) We will have a lunch, a speaker, Suzanne Berg of mound Minn. Suzanne will present “Joy of the Journey” take off with this “70’ hippie” and flight attendant as she journeys the party scene and mental illness to her ultimate destination.
Special feature: Suzanne’s husband Raymond with “Rock and Roll Revue.”
Please join us and bring your friends! The price is $11.00. For reservations - call Bev at (320) 630-1545 or Randi at (320) 684-2964 or Sharon at (218) 821-1562 Hope to see you there!
* Philippians 4:13 I can do all thing through him who strengthens me.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
