Sacred Church, Wahkon will have a rummage and bake sale Thursday, June 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, June 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cave Quest Family Vacation Bible School at Isle Free Church June 27 to July 1. Free supper 5-6 p.m., VBS program 6-8:30 p.m.
“Rock This Town for Jesus” family picnic Saturday, July 2, noon to 5 p.m., at the Isle Free Church. Bouncy houses, dunk tank, carnival games, cotton candy, Sno cones. Food served all afternoon. Bring the whole family.
This Saturday night, July 2nd, at 7 p.m. the Malmo Free Church will present in an outdoor concert “Roller Family Bluegrass.” Roller Family Bluegrass is a large family, bluegrass/southern gospel band from New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy Malmo Church’s 27th year of great music. Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on highway 18 near the north east corner of Lake Mille Lacs. The concert will move indoors in case of inclement weather.
Onamia Alliance Church Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.