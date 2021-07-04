Family Vacation Bible School/Adult Bible Study: at Isle Evangelical Free Church from June 27-July 1. Supper @ 5 p.m., program 6 p.m.-8:30pm.
Family Fun Night: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickel ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
Belles of Mille Lacs Luncheon: Tuesday, July 13 at noon at the Wahkon Inn. Call wilma at (320) 676-1420 or Carol at (320) 676-1350 for reservations. All area women are welcome to attend!
Outdoor Gospel Concert: This Saturday night, July 3rd, at 7:00 p.m. the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present in concert the Gloryland Gospel Band. Gloryland Gospel Band delivers toe-tapping messages of hope, comfort, and celebration. They will inspire you with familiar hymns and Gospel classics that will warm your heart and soothe your soul.
Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on highway 18 near the north east corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
These concerts are every Saturday evening so plan on a summer filled with wonderful Gospel music. See you there!
