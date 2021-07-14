Family Vacation Bible School/Adult Bible Study at Isle Evangelical Free Church from June 27-July 1. Supper @ 5 p.m., program 6 p.m.-8:30pm.
Family Fun Night: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickel ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
Sacred Heart Bazaar: Sunday, August 8 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a ham and beef dinner with all the fixings and take out available. A cash drawing will be held at 2 p.m. and the silent auction winners 2 p.m.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
Outdoor Gospel Concert: This Saturday night, July 17, at 7:00 p.m., the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present in concert the “Higher Call” quartet from the Twin Cities area. Higher Call is a male quartet that shares God’s gift of music to the surrounding community. Their sound encompasses a full range of rich, resonant harmonies that will ignite your spirit and uplift your soul. Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 26th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church. Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on highway 18 near the north east corner of Lake Mille Lacs. These concerts are every Saturday evening so plan on a summer filled with wonderful Gospel music. See you there!
Plant, Bake & Rummage Sale: Saturday, July 17 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 880 Island Avenue, Isle. Additional sale items will be available.
