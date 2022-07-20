St. Rita’s Parish, Hillman, invites the public to its bazaar, Sunday, July 24. Auction at 2:30 p.m., Grand Raffle at 5 p.m. Bingo, Sportsman’s Raffle, Bake Sale, kids’ games, food, beer garden, plus more. Dinner served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Malmo Free Church will present in concert “Mike & Tedd – Two for Eternity”, and their original blend of bluegrass gospel, Saturday, July 23, at 7 p.m. Mike & Tedd have performed at several of the state’s top festivals, including the Lakes Area Bluegrass Festival, the Itasca Family Bluegrass Festival, and Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Association summer and winter festivals. The band has also been featured on Pioneer Public Television’s Grassland Jam TV show. Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 27th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church. Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on highway 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
The Central Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Choir from Brainerd will be sharing in song and testimony on Sunday, July 24, at the 9 a.m .service at the Glen Community Church. The Central Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is a faith-based program which brings hope to those who are battling substance use disorder. They offer their signature 13-month program as well as a traditional licensed shorter-term residential program. The facility is capable of treating 91 male residential clients as well as offering outpatient services to men and women. The testimonies which will be shared in the service are very inspirational. The Glen Community Church is located one mile east of the Glen Store off Highway 47. For further information, go to glencommunitychurch.org
Hillman Immanuel Lutheran Church will serve up a corn boil with quarter pound hamburgers and all of the fixings, Friday, Aug. 5, from 4:30-7 p.m. Pie and other desserts and beverages will also be on the menu. Tickets sold at the door. The church ia located at the junction of Hwy. 27 and County Rd. 47.
The Onamia Methodist Church Little Pantry is there to serve everyone. The church is located at 209 Pine St. N., Onamia.
Onamia Alliance Church Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church - Sundays - Coffee and fellowship at 9:30 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
