St. Rita’s Parish, Hillman, invites the public to its bazaar, Sunday, July 24. Auction at 2:30 p.m., Grand Raffle at 5 p.m. Bingo, Sportsman’s Raffle, Bake Sale, kids’ games, food, beer garden, plus more. Dinner served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Malmo Free Church will present in concert “Mike & Tedd – Two for Eternity”, and their original blend of bluegrass gospel, Saturday, July 23, at 7 p.m. Mike & Tedd have performed at several of the state’s top festivals, including the Lakes Area Bluegrass Festival, the Itasca Family Bluegrass Festival, and Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Association summer and winter festivals. The band has also been featured on Pioneer Public Television’s Grassland Jam TV show. Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 27th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.  Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on highway 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs. 

