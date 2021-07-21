Family Fun Night: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickel ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
Sacred Heart Bazaar: Sunday, August 8 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a ham and beef dinner with all the fixings and take out available. A cash drawing will be held at 2 p.m. and the silent auction winners 2 p.m.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
Concert: On Sunday, July 25 at 9 a.m., Niah and Allisha Merrill will be in concert at the Glen Community Church, located one mile east of the Glen Store off of Hwy 47. Pastor Randy Stauter has heard them in concert and is excited about this opportunity for the people of Minnesota to hear them.
