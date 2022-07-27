Malmo Free Church will present “Due North” in concert Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m. The “Due North” ladies have a sweet, sister like, harmony that carries throughout their country, bluegrass style of singing. Louise Wiermaa from Duluth plays guitar and Deb Tuominen from Tower plays upright bass. For over 30 years, they have performed at numerous music festivals, radio stations, benefits and churches. Some exceptional musicians have accompanied the women through the years. However, now that they are both “retired,” they hope to perform more as a duet and enjoy the gift of song that God has blessed them with. Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 27th year of great music in the outdoors.  In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church. Malmo church is located near the junction of Hwys. 47 and 18, on Hwy. 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs. These concerts are every Saturday evening so plan on a summer filled with Gospel music. 

Hillman Immanuel Lutheran Church will serve up a corn boil with quarter pound hamburgers and all of the fixings, Friday, Aug. 5, from 4:30-7 p.m. Pie and other desserts and beverages will also be on the menu. Tickets sold at the door. The church ia located at the junction of Hwy. 27 and County Rd. 47.

