Corn Boil: A Corn Boil will be held on August 6 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman at the Junction of Hwy. 27 and County Road 47. There will be Janson’s Sweet Corn, 1/4 hamburger with all the fixings, pie, desserts, beverage. Extra hamburger available for $3. See ad on page 8 for cost information. Children under 5 are free.
Sacred Heart Church Bazaar will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wakon. There will be a ham & beef dinner with all the fixings, along with a silent auction. Take out available. Cash drawing and silent auction winners at 2 p.m.
Family Fun Night: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickel ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
Pig and Turkey Roast: Holden Lutheran Church in Isle is having a pig and turkey roast with a live and silent auction on Saturday, August 21 at 12 p.m. New this year, a guitar led, old-fashioned sing along will start at 11:30 a.m. An outdoor event, great for families to enjoy!
Annual Corn Feed: All you can eat corn will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 4:30 - 7 p.m., at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo. Proceeds to: Local Benevolence and Playground.
Bazaar to be held at St. Rita’s Parish in Hillman on Sunday, July 25. Auction will be held at 2:30 p.m. with grand raffle at 5 p.m. Food, beer garden, pull tabs, bake sale and more.
Christian Women’s Club event: A Christian Women’s Club lunch and event will be held on August 19 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wahkon Inn. There will be a lunch and speaker, Lisa Cassman, of Brainerd. A craft and bake sale will also be held. There is a cost for admission. For reservations, call Bev at (320) 630-1545 or Randi at (320) 684-2964.
Outdoor Gospel Concert: On Saturday, July 31st, at 7:00 p.m., the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present in concert The Schimpps and The Timbs, from Staples, Minnesota. Gary and Carmen Schimpp have been singing for years throughout the Midwest, offering their unique blend of gospel and country music. They’ve performed at churches, festivals, and fairs; and with their three daughters have recorded CD’s.
