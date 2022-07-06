XYZ picnic at Isle Free Church on Thursday, July 14, at noon. They will be grilling burgers. Attendees are asked to bring a salad or dessert to share. Tim and Sally Miller and Lacey will be singing.
Bethany Lutheran Church of Onamia invites the community to a service of music, storytelling and the word. Rachael Kurtz will be conducting the service Sunday, July 17, at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.
This Saturday night, July 9, at 7 p.m. the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present in concert “The Mystery Mountain Boys” from Isanti County and the surrounding area. Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 27th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.
Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on highway 18 near the north east corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
Onamia Alliance Church Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church - Sundays - Coffee and fellowship at 9:30 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
