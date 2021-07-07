Family Vacation Bible School/Adult Bible Study at Isle Evangelical Free Church from June 27-July 1. Supper @ 5 p.m., program 6 p.m.-8:30pm.
Family Fun Night: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickel ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
Christian Women’s Club event: On July 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wahkon Inn, an event will be held with a lunch, speaker (Ann Henzlik) and puppet show by Patti Lahti called “Feeding the Five Thousand.” Henzlik, of Chisago City, is a cancer survivor and will share how she found a way out of a “no way” situation. Price is $11. For reservations, call Bev at (320)630-1545 or Randi at (320) 684-2964.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
Plant, Bake and Rummage Sale including miscellaneous furniture at Trinity Lutheran Church, 880 Island Avenue, Isle on Saturday, July 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Outdoor Gospel Concert: This Saturday night, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. The Malmo Free Church is pleased to present in concert the Abboud Ladies Trio. The Abboud ladies are a mother-daughter trio from New Hope, Minn. who find great joy in ministering and worshiping together with joy for God’s great glory. Creatively blending the sounds of the piano, violin, guitar and vocals, they perform a variety of worship songs and melodies. The Abboud Ladies are all professional musicians. Jody is a songwriter, teacher, producer and former director of The New Song Kids Choir. Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 26th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.
