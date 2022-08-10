On Saturday, Aug. 13, Mark Little Elk will be conducting an archery training session for youth 10 through 18 years old at the Vineland Native American Chapel. He will also be preaching at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Mark is a licensed evangelist and pastor with the Christian Missionary alliance.  He is from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota. His ministry is called “Warriors Rise.” For more information regarding time and availability, please call Pastor Les Par at 209-368-0279 soon, as participation is limited to fifteen. The session is free of charge.

This Saturday night, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m., the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present in concert “Headin’ Home Quartet” (HHQ).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.