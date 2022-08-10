On Saturday, Aug. 13, Mark Little Elk will be conducting an archery training session for youth 10 through 18 years old at the Vineland Native American Chapel. He will also be preaching at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Mark is a licensed evangelist and pastor with the Christian Missionary alliance. He is from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota. His ministry is called “Warriors Rise.” For more information regarding time and availability, please call Pastor Les Par at 209-368-0279 soon, as participation is limited to fifteen. The session is free of charge.
This Saturday night, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m., the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present in concert “Headin’ Home Quartet” (HHQ).
HHQ was formed during the summer of 2001 by four members of the First Baptist Church in Colfax, Iowa. Their initial intent was simply to occasionally sing special music at church on Sunday mornings. However, the existence of the quartet became known around the community and they began receiving invitations to sing at other area churches. As time went on, God continued to bless their ministry by providing additional opportunities for them to minister more frequently and farther afield. HHQ members are committed to following God’s leading by spreading His Word through song as frequently as He enables them to do so. They have appeared at church services, special church events, nursing homes, gospel sings, community events, and private events. Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 27th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.
Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on Highway 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs. These concerts are every Saturday evening so plan on a summer filled with wonderful Gospel music. See you there!
On Sunday, Aug. 14, Sacred Heart-Wahkon will host an auction at 2:30 p.m. Items include a rototiller, table saw, ceiling fan and weed whip. More at time of sale.
Christian Women’s Club: Aug. 18th, 12:30 at Wahkon Inn. We will have a lunch and a speaker, Paula Zukowski of Shoreview, Minn., who will present on “A Real Fixer-Upper.” Hear how one woman found healing and restoration from a fractured childhood and later, an addiction to alcohol.
Special feature: Craft & Bake Sale. Fundraiser for out group’s expenses. Please bring at item to donate.
Please join us & bring your friends!
The price is $12.00. For reservations, call Bev at 320-630-1545, Sharon at 218-821-1562, Randi at 320-684-2964, or Lois at 320-684-2000.
CANCELED-Holden Lutheran Church Auction scheduled for Aug. 20, has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. for fellowship and study.
XYZ group: The XYZ group meets the second Thursday of each month at noon at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. Join us for a potluck dinner and entertainment.
Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. The group is for all children ages pre-k through sixth grade. For questions or transportation needs, contact Judi at (763) 300-8837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.