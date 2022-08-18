Christian Women’s Club: Aug. 18th, 12:30 at Wahkon Inn. We will have a lunch and a speaker, Paula Zukowski of Shoreview, Minn., who will present on “A Real Fixer-Upper.” Hear how one woman found healing and restoration from a fractured childhood and later, an addiction to alcohol.
Special feature: Craft & Bake Sale. Fundraiser for out group’s expenses. Please bring at item to donate.
Please join us & bring your friends!
The price is $12.00. For reservations, call Bev at 320-630-1545, Sharon at 218-821-1562, Randi at 320-684-2964, or Lois at 320-684-2000.
This Saturday night, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present Duane & Deb Hawkinson and Friends in concert.
This group of friends will bring a true country gospel sound. They have played together in different venues throughout Minnesota. They will feature steel guitar, lead guitar, rhythm guitar, bass guitar and drums. Their hope is that the music will reach out to those who are searching and bring them closer to the Lord. Come sing along and enjoy a variety of old-time favorites as well as some new songs.
Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 27th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.
Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on Highway 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
CANCELED-Holden Lutheran Church Auction scheduled for Aug. 20, has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo, located 21590 State Highway 47, is hosting an all-you-can-eat corn feed on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4:30-7 p.m. Adults are $10, children 12 and under are $5.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. for fellowship and study.
XYZ group: The XYZ group meets the second Thursday of each month at noon at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. Join us for a potluck dinner and entertainment.
Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. The group is for all children ages pre-k through sixth grade. For questions or transportation needs, contact Judi at (763) 300-8837.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
