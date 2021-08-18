Pig and Turkey Roast: Holden Lutheran Church in Isle is having a pig and turkey roast with a live and silent auction on Saturday, August 21 at 12 p.m. New this year, a guitar led, old-fashioned sing along will start at 11:30 a.m. An outdoor event, great for families to enjoy!
Annual Corn Feed: All you can eat corn will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 4:30 - 7 p.m., at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo. Proceeds to: Local Benevolence and Playground.
Music Jam & Ice Cream Social: A free Music Jam & Ice Cream Social will be taking place on Sunday, Aug. 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison. Everyone welcome!
Christian Women’s Club event: A Christian Women’s Club lunch and event will be held on August 19 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wahkon Inn. There will be a lunch and speaker, Lisa Cassman, of Brainerd. A craft and bake sale will also be held. There is a cost for admission. For reservations, call Bev at (320) 630-1545 or Randi at (320) 684-2964.
Fall Fun Fest 2021: A Fall Fun Fest will be happening at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia on Sunday, Sept. 12. A fold mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. with dinner and activities from noon to 3 p.m. Event will feature: Homemade chicken dinner, quilt drawing, country store/bakery, online silent auction, cash raffle, crosier cantina, and BINGO. Children 10 and under eat free.
Family Fun Night: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickel ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
Outdoor Gospel Concert: On Saturday, Aug. 21st, at 7 p.m., the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present Duane & Deb Hawkinson and Friends in concert. This group of friends will bring a true country gospel sound. They will feature steel guitar, lead guitar, rhythm guitar, bass guitar and drums. Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 26th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church. Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on highway 18 near the north east corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.