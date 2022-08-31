Isle Evangelical Free Church will be having a community bake and garage sale on Friday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fill a box or bag and give a donation (you set your own prices). Except for the bake sale, ideas will be individually priced. Rain or shine, most everything is inside. All proceeds go to the Ukraine mission project. Church is located one mile South of Isle on Highway 47.

Trinity Lutheran Church of Isle (880 Island Ave) is hosting their annual ice cream social with homemade ice cream and pie on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 4:30-8 p.m. It is a fundraiser for the Trinity A.C.T. Youth Group.

