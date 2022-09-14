Kid’s Konnect Ice Cream Kickoff is this Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. All kids ages 3 through the fifth grade are invited to attend.

The Christian Women’s Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wahkon Inn. Women of all ages are welcome to attend. We will have lunch, and speaker Tina Young from Watkins, Minn. will speak on “joyful living surrounded by grief.” Special feature will be Brenda Superfine with “Memories.” Please join us and bring your friends! The price is $12. For reservations, call Bev at 320-630-1545, Randi at 320-684-2964, Sharon at 218-821-1562, or Lois at 320-364-2000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.