Speaker from Israel: Sonia Waters, a speaker and lecturer from Israel, will be speaking at Isle Baptist Church on Sept. 16-18 (Thursday to Saturday) at 7 p.m.
Annual Trinity Lutheran Lord’s Portion Sale will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19. A bake sale and meal will be held at 11 a.m. and indoor/outdoor auction will be held at 1 p.m.
Spaghetti supper: on Friday, September 17 from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman. The church is located north of hillman at the junction of hwy 27 & Co. Rd. 47.
The Onamia United Methodist Church will celebrate the final harvestings of gardens and fields. Come join us for our Harvest Festival Service October 3, with a 10 a.m. service followed by a catered lunch for $10 per meal. Please join us during this special time of the year.
Christian Women’s Club: a lunch with a speaker will be held on Sept. 16 at 12:30 at the Wahkon Inn for women of all ages. A fee is charged. Call Bev at (320) 630-1545 or Randi at (320) 684-2964 for reservations.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickel ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
XYZ group: The XYZ group will be beginning again at the Isle Free Church and will start on Thurs., Sept. 9 at noon. Everyone is welcome to join in the fellowship and potluck dinner. Please bring a dish or dessert to add to the potluck dinner. XYZ will be meeting the second Thursday of every month at noon.
