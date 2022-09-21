Orders are now being taken for the Annual Pasty Project sponsored by the Council of Catholic Women (CCW) of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby on the following Wednesdays: Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19, and 26. The pasties sell for $8 each. Gravy is available (12 oz) for $2. A reduced number of pasties will be made each week. Please call Kay early to reserve your pasties at 218-232-2312. If necessary, leave a message -– your call will be returned. Pasties are picked up on the Wednesday they are baked. St Joseph’s Catholic Church is located at 617 Poplar Street in Crosby.
Pine Lake Chapel presents “A Musical Stroll Down Memory Lane” with a concert by Beth and Les Hazelton on Saturday, Sept. 24. Following the concert, there will be an Autumn Picnic Supper with hot dogs, brats and more picnic fixings. A free-will offering will be accepted to help eliminate debt reduction for the new fellowship hall. Pine Lake Chapel is located at 43472 240th Street, just a quarter-mile west from Highway 169 in south Aitkin County.
Sacred Heart Church of Wahkon will be hosting quilt bingo on Sunday, Sept. 25at 1 p.m. Two sets of 10 games each, $5 per card for 10 games. Two additional games, $3 per card; first game is a $50 cash prize, second game’s prize is a hand-quilted quilt. Free lunch after the games; door prize will be awarded.
Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. All children ages three through fifth grade are invited for a night of fun, games, music and learning more about God.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. for fellowship and study.
XYZ group: The XYZ group meets the second Thursday of each month at noon at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. Join us for a potluck dinner and entertainment.
