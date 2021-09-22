Annual Pasty Project: The Annual Pasty Project will be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Crosby, Minn. with the first sale on Sept. 29 and followed by sales on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Please call early to reserve your pasties. There is a cost and for more information or to place an order, call Kay at (218) 232-2312. You can leave a message that will be returned. Pasties can be picked up on the Wednesday they are baked.
Spaghetti Supper and Fun Night at Isle Evangelical Free Church on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. to kick off their new “Kids Konnect” program for kids ages preschool through sixth grade. There will be bobbing for apples, face and pumpkin painting, donuts, apple cider, and ice cream. The church is located at 2100 Oak Street in Isle. The regular Kids Konnect program will start meeting every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. starting on Weds., Oct. 6 through the school year. For more information or if transportation is needed, call Judi at (763)300-8837.
The Onamia United Methodist Church will celebrate the final harvestings of gardens and fields. Come join us for our Harvest Festival Service October 3, with a 10 a.m. service followed by a catered lunch for $10 per meal. Please join us during this special time of the year.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickel ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
XYZ group: The XYZ group will be beginning again at the Isle Free Church and will start on Thurs., Sept. 9 at noon. Everyone is welcome to join in the fellowship and potluck dinner. Please bring a dish or dessert to add to the potluck dinner. XYZ will be meeting the second Thursday of every month at noon.
