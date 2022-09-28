Orders are now being taken for the Annual Pasty Project sponsored by the Council of Catholic Women (CCW) of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby on the following Wednesdays: Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19, and 26.  The pasties sell for $8 each. Gravy is available (12 oz) for $2. A reduced number of pasties will be made each week. Please call Kay early to reserve your pasties at 218-232-2312. If necessary, leave a message -– your call will be returned. Pasties are picked up on the Wednesday they are baked. St Joseph’s Catholic Church is located at 617 Poplar Street in Crosby.

Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. All children ages three through fifth grade are invited for a night of fun, games, music and learning more about God.

