Immanuel Lutheran of Hillman celebrates their 100 Year Anniversary! Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hillman is celebrating their 100th Anniversary. The Church was incorporated on October 3, 1921, in the small village of Hillman, MN.
In the early years, the pastor arrived by train from Minneapolis as roads were practically nonexistent. He stayed the weekend in parishioner’s homes where services were held and rode the train back home on Monday or Tuesday.
Eighty-four years later in May 2005, services were moved to our new handicapped accessible church built north of Hillman at the junction of Hwy 27 & Co. Rd. 47.
The public is cordially invited to join in celebrating at a Harvest Festival on Friday, October 8th. This will include a meal served from 4:30 to 7:00 pm followed by an hour of Gospel & Country Music by the Cross Country Band. A Silent Auction will also be held during that time.
A special anniversary worship service will be held on Sunday, October 10th at 10:30 am.
Fellowship with coffee and cake will follow the service. We invite all to join us in this joyous occasion. Sunday worship services and Sunday School are at 10:30am.
Annual Pasty Project: The Annual Pasty Project will be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Crosby, Minn. with the first sale on Sept. 29 and followed by sales on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Please call early to reserve your pasties. There is a cost and for more information or to place an order, call Kay at (218) 232-2312. You can leave a message that will be returned. Pasties can be picked up on the Wednesday they are baked.
Spaghetti Supper and Fun Night at Isle Evangelical Free Church on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. to kick off their new “Kids Konnect” program for kids ages preschool through sixth grade. There will be bobbing for apples, face and pumpkin painting, donuts, apple cider, and ice cream. The church is located at 2100 Oak Street in Isle. The regular Kids Konnect program will start meeting every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. starting on Weds., Oct. 6 through the school year. For more information or if transportation is needed, call Judi at (763)300-8837.
The Onamia United Methodist Church will celebrate the final harvesting of gardens and fields. Come join us for our Harvest Festival Service October 3, with a 10 a.m. service followed by a catered lunch for $10 per meal. Please join us during this special time of the year.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
XYZ group: The XYZ group will be beginning again at the Isle Free Church and will start on Thurs., Sept. 9 at noon. Everyone is welcome to join in the fellowship and potluck dinner. Please bring a dish or dessert to add to the potluck dinner. XYZ will be meeting the second Thursday of every month at noon.
