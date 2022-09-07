Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia will host Fall Fun Fest on Sunday, Sept. 11. Mass is at 10:30 a.m., and dinner and activities are from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m, featuring a homemade chicken dinner (children 10 and under eat free), a quilt drawing, a country store/bakery, bingo, and more.

Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hillman will be serving spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic toast, lettuce salad, a variety of pickles and desserts on Friday, Sept. 16 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The event is at the church located at the junction of Hwy 27 & Co Rd. 47.

