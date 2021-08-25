Fall Fun Fest 2021: A Fall Fun Fest will be happening at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia on Sunday, Sept. 12. A fold mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. with dinner and activities from noon to 3 p.m. Event will feature: Homemade chicken dinner, quilt drawing, country store/bakery, online silent auction, cash raffle, crosier cantina, and BINGO. Children 10 and under eat free.
Outdoor Gospel Concert: This Saturday night, on August 28 at 7 p.m., the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present “Jim Lee” from Brainerd in concert. Jim has been singing since he was two years old and worked as a ministry to the Lord since the ‘80s. He is well known for his heartfelt delivery of country-flavored Gospel music. Jim has appeared at the Gospel Blue Grass Festival in Wisconsin, the Showboat in Grand Rapids and numerous other events. This year Jim will be backed by “piano man” Gary Timbs, from Staples. Come as you are, and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 26th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church. Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on highway 18 near the north east corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
Home-Made Pie And Ice Cream Social will be held in Isle at Trinity Lutheran Church on September 4 from 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Knight of Columbus Pancake Breakfast will be held on Sept. 5 from 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Wahkon.
Family Fun Night: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickel ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
