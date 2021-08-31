Cindy L. Clark, 60, Onamia

Cindy L. Clark, 60-year-old resident of Onamia, MN went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2021, at the Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia, Minn. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Lakeview Community Church near Hillman, Minn. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Cindy was born March 23, 1961, to Ronald and Clarice Jones (Steckman). She graduated from Onamia High School in 1979 and went on to receive her beautician license from Hibbing Beauty College. Later in life, she worked in the Activities department at the Bethany Good Samaritan Home and thoroughly enjoyed working with the elderly. Cindy was a skillful artist and enjoyed painting and drawing and sharing her talent with others. In 2009, she was diagnosed with MS and in 2018 moved to the Mille Lacs Long Term Care Center in Onamia. Cindy will be remembered for her bright smile, positive attitude, bubbly personality, and her love for the Lord. She will be sadly missed by many.
Cindy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Kevin Porter; grandchildren, Chloe, Autumn, and Samuel; parents, Stan and Clarice Steckman; sisters, Bev (Mike) Insley, Karen (Jeff) Butterfield; brother, Jim (Karen) Steckman; special family friend (adopted sister), Janell Holmquist; and several other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Jones; daughter, Kathleen Clark; grandparents, Orlo and Ann Jones, James and Hazel Korte, Vera Voth; and infant sister, Michelle Steckman.
