The increased rate of certain crimes in very visible stories during 2021 has heightened awareness that law enforcement agencies are working harder at making communities safer.
A key element to this effort that Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge has recognized is engaging the public to safely come forward with information about crimes and criminals. One way the sheriff has recognized to do that is by partnering with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
As a 2022 participant in the Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Partnership Program, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office invites persons who want to or may need to remain anonymous to submit information about a criminal, a fugitive, or that helps to close a case.
Providing information in this safe and secure method may not only speed the solving of cases, but can save precious hours of investigators’ time, and protect tipsters from retribution or harm for being known to have helped in the arrest of a felon.
In addition to staying anonymous, persons giving tips leading to a felony arrest may be eligible to collect up to $1,000 in reward paid by Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers’ ability to attract tips from the public provides information to law enforcement agencies such as the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office that investigators would not otherwise have thanks to the benefit of anonymity. Robert Dennistoun, the Chair of the nonprofit Crime Stoppers of Minnesota says that “being separate and independent of law enforcement and government gives assurance of anonymity to those wanting to do ‘the right thing’. That assurance is essential when somebody is in a position that may threaten their well-being, their living circumstances, or their social network, if it became known they helped law enforcement”.
People with knowledge about a crime, criminal, or a fugitive can give information to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by adding the free P3 Submit a Tip APP to their smartphone; calling Crime Stoppers toll free from anywhere in Minnesota (1-800-222-TIPS [8477]); or by going to their website www.crimestoppersmn.org. That information is then sent by Crime Stoppers to the relevant investigating agency. If the tip leads to a felony arrest the tipster may qualify to receive a reward of up to $1,000 and remain anonymous.
Dennistoun says on average Crime Stoppers of Minnesota sends more than 300 tips each month to agencies across the entire State of Minnesota because the public trusts that submitting those tips is anonymous. The 2021 tip volume increased by 27% over 2020. The non-profit Crime Stoppers of Minnesota has been working with law enforcement to build safer communities in Minnesota since 1979. To make a tax-deductible donation or for more information visit their website www.crimestoppersmn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.