As of May 1, the city of Onamia put out a boil water advisory.
According to the advisory, Onamia’s water “may be contaminated due to loss of pressure.” The recommendation is to boil water before drinking or food preparation to avoid getting sick.
Residents of Onamia should not drink, brush their teeth or cook with the tap water before it is boiled, or using a safe alternative, like bottled water. Water from the tap should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before using.
On May 1, a loss of pressure caused disruption to well #3. Due to the loss of pressure, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain illness-causing bacteria.
City staff are taking water samples to determine when the water may be safe to drink again. It was expected to be resolved within 24 hours; at time of publication, the advisory was still in effect.
From the advisory: “Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches. If you are concerned about your health or the health of a family member, contact your healthcare provider.”
Contact Gene Falconer at 320-630-6450 for more information.
