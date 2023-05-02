City of Onamia

As of May 1, the city of Onamia put out a boil water advisory.

According to the advisory, Onamia’s water “may be contaminated due to loss of pressure.” The recommendation is to boil water before drinking or food preparation to avoid getting sick.

