The city of Onamia received an unexpected bonus of cash in the amount of $714.00 after a traffic stop on highway 169.

Mille Lacs County Assistant County Attorney Sarah E. Erickson informed the city via letter of the forfeiture.

A total of $1020 was originally seized during the traffic stop.

In the letter, Erickson stated the distribution of the confiscated cash should be 70% to the city of Onamia, 20% to Mille Lacs County and 10% to the Treasury of the State of Minnesota. 

The money was forfeited because a complaint was not filed with the attorneys office or the Mille Lacs County District Court contesting the forfeiture.

A “notice of seizure and intent to forfeit property certificate” was served. 

There is a period of 60 days following the service to submit a complaint. 

