The City of Wahkon will hold an Open House on September 11th from 10am to 12pm at the Wahkon Community Hall (151 2nd St. E.) to introduce the new Stormwater Management Plan to the citizens of Wahkon. This will be a chance to take a look at the plan and see what Best Management Practices are being recommended. There will also be information on DIY projects like raingardens to help private property owners infiltrate stormwater runoff. Karrie Roeschlein from the City of Wahkon and Lynn Gallice from the Soil and Water Conservation District will be on hand to answer questions and present information.
The City of Wahkon has recently completed a comprehensive Stormwater Management Plan (SWMP) that will be used to plan projects that will capture and infiltrate polluted stormwater runoff before it reaches Mille Lacs Lake.
Wahkon will use its new Stormwater Management Plan to understand current stormwater runoff conditions, minimize stormwater increase from new development and recommend prioritized stormwater treatment projects within the city.
A post-card questionnaire was sent out to gather questions and concerns about stormwater runoff from local Wahkon citizens. Wahkon Clerk/Treasurer Karrie Roeschlein compiled the information and worked with S.E.H. Inc. to incorporate this information into the process for prioritizing future stormwater treatment projects.
Says Roeschlein, “The City of Wahkon has taken the proactive steps to understand and better manage stormwater and it is their hope that citizens, businesses and organizations will also do their part to protect our citizens, the environment and Mille Lacs Lake.”
Wahkon resident Donna Schindele was eager to do her part to protect the lake from polluted runoff. She is capturing rainfall from her roof and directing it to an area that she has planted to long-rooted native vegetation that will absorb the runoff.
Schindele says, “I have always been interested in the concept of a rain garden. When I moved back to the Mille Lacs Lake area I wanted to make sure anything I did to my yard would be not only lovely, but would also be beneficial to the lake. I heard through Chris Weinreich (City of Wahkon) that there was a program through the Mille Lacs SWCD that might help me determine whether a rain garden could be put in my backyard. I stopped to talk to Karrie Roeschlein, the Wahkon city clerk, and she gave me the phone number of Soil and Water Conservation District Technician, Lynn Gallice, who then got me started on the project to capture stormwater. I have enjoyed the project very much, and am very excited to see how the garden will grow and change through the seasons.”
Wahkon partnered with the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) to receive a Clean Water Fund Grant to hire Short Elliot Hendrickson Inc. to develop the Plan. The Clean Water Fund comes from the 2008 Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
